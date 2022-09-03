Perriman made the final 53-man roster as the No. 7 wideout, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran wideout certainly didn't have the most scintillating of preseasons, with a leg injury knocking him out of action for multiple practices and the first two exhibition games. However, Perriman's experience with Tom Brady and the fact he is capable of playing special teams, which he'll likely have to do some of whenever he's active, seems to have helped him lock in his spot for the time being. Perriman will have an uphill battle for any meaningful playing time unless multiple injuries strike the Buccaneers' receiving corps, considering how far down the depth chart he slots.