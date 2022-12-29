Ryan tallied eight tackles (five solo) against Arizona in Sunday's 19-16 victory.
Ryan finished as Tampa Bay's third-leading tackler in the big win, and he played 88 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He's filled a key role over the past four weeks to help offset a multitude of injuries in the Buccaneers' secondary.
