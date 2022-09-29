Gage (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Both Gage and Julio Jones (knee) had a cap on their reps in the second session of Week 4 prep, while Chris Godwin (hamstring) was given a veteran rest day Thursday, and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) has yet to practice this week. Among the quartet, Gage and Jones seem like the best bets to work alongside Mike Evans on Sunday against the Chiefs, but Friday's injury report may clear up the overall situation upon its release.
