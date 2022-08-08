Miller, who dealt with a nagging turf toe injury most of 2021, has felt healthy through his first 10 training camp practices and has been given an opportunity to "do a lot of different things" thus far, Andrew Crane of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller hasn't yet had much of a chance to run slot and option routes at the NFL level despite thriving in those at Bowling Green, but Buccaneers coaches are apparently giving him a bit more free rein this summer. Miller also has taken some reps as a kickoff returner and apparently is completely healed from the hamstring injury that prevented him from participating in minicamp, leaving him well-positioned for the heated battle with the likes of Breshad Perriman (leg), Cyril Grayson and Tyler Johnson for the last couple of roster spots at wide receiver available behind the top quartet of Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), Russell Gage and Julio Jones.