The Buccaneers have restructured Brady's 2022 contract, a move that creates $9 million in salary cap space for the team, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.

The report notes that prior to restructuring Brady's deal, the team had just shy of $4.4 million in cap space ahead of next week's NFL draft. Now the Bucs have added resources to sign rookies, as well as potentially add more veteran free agents, with tight end Rob Gronkowski an intriguing option on that front if he decides to play in 2022. In any case, Brady -- who turns 45 in August -- remains on track to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.