McCoy filled in for an injured Kyler Murray (knee) during Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots, completing 27 of 40 passes for 246 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while turning five carries into 24 yards.

Unexpectedly, McCoy ended up handling most of the Cardinals' snaps on offense Week 14 after Murray suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee on the third play from scrimmage. Murray promptly was deemed questionable to return, and Arizona eventually ruled him out. Afterward, coach Kliff Kingsbury told Darren Urban of the team's official site that Murray's injury "doesn't look good," and he'll "know more" about its extent Tuesday morning. There's a likelihood Murray has logged his last action of the 2022 campaign, which would leave McCoy to be under center for the final four games.