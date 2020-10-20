Hopkins caught two of his eight targets for 73 receiving yards during Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys.

The three-time All-Pro managed only one reception for 13 yards through the first three quarters, but he tore off a 60-yard catch-and-run on Kyler Murray's first completion of the second half -- which didn't arrive until the 10:44 mark of the fourth quarter. Arizona attempted just 24 passes throughout the entire contest, instead choosing to lean upon a ground attack that averaged an astronomical 7.5 yards per carry against the Cowboys' porous defense. Despite a Monday night performance that overall landed short of lofty expectations, Hopkins' workload of 10.2 targets per game remains elite heading into a Week 7 matchup against Seattle's 32nd-ranked pass defense.