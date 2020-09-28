Hopkins caught 10 of 12 targets for 137 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.
Hopkins enjoyed another dominant target share as he was thrown to on over a third of the team's pass attempts. He topped 130 receiving yards for the second time in three games with the Cardinals and has now managed to snare 22 of 25 targets in that same span. Hopkins has found the end zone just once this season, but one would think he'll see his fair share of looks in the red zone despite plenty of attention from opposing defenses. He'll look to continue his excellent play next Sunday against the Panthers.
