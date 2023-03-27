The Cardinals have granted permission to Hopkins' (knee) representatives to discuss trades with other teams, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

After missing just two games in the first eight years of his career, Hopkins has been absent for 15 games the past two seasons due to a combination of injuries and a suspension. He's still produced when on the field, though, totaling 106 catches (on 160 targets) for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns in 19 appearances during that span. Despite Breer's report, new coach Jonathan Gannon told Steve Wyche of NFL Network at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday that he's "operating that he's a Cardinal right now" when asked about Hopkins. Hopkins' situation may continue to linger due to his 2023 base salary of $19.45 million, his age (he turns 31 in June) and his recent inability to be available to Arizona's offense.