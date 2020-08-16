Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins was held out of Sunday's practice due to tightness in his left hamstring, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kingsbury specified that the decision to hold Hopkins out of practice was precautionary, a hint that the superstar wideout isn't dealing with an injury of tremendous severity. It makes sense for the Cardinals to employ caution when it comes to the team's prized offseason acquisition, and Hopkins will have plenty of time to get healthy for Week 1. The 28-year-old has only missed two regular-season games since entering the league in 2013. Still, if Hopkins remains sidelined for any amount of training camp, it would mean missing valuable opportunities to build chemistry with new quarterback Kyler Murray.