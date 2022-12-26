Conner rushed 15 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and brought in seven of eight targets for 41 yards in the Cardinals' 19-16 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Conner put together an efficient effort that featured both a 22-yard run and 22-yard reception. The versatile veteran logged all the Cardinals' running back touches except for one that went to rookie Keaontay Ingram, and his early-fourth-quarter touchdown run gave him a rushing score for the third consecutive contest. Conner's reception and receiving yardage totals were also season highs, affording him plenty of momentum going into a favorable Week 17 road matchup against the Falcons.