Conner rushed five times for 22 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 24-21 loss to the Packers on Thursday night.

Conner had seen double-digit carries in five straight contests prior to Thursday, but game script unexpectedly turned against the run despite the Packers' short-handed offense. Conner's red-zone role encouragingly continued as robust as ever, however, with the fifth-year veteran scoring his seventh and eighth touchdowns of the season on two- and nine-yard runs in the second half. Conner will look to get back to his usual rushing volume in a Week 9 road matchup against the 49ers a week from Sunday.