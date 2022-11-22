Conner rushed the ball 14 times for 42 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 38-10 loss to the 49ers. He added two receptions on five targets for 12 yards.

Conner joined the rest of the Cardinals' offense by turning in a fairly abysmal performance. However, he salvaged his stat line with a two-yard touchdown plunge late in the second quarter. Otherwise, his effort was highlighted by inefficiency and mistakes -- highlighted by a drop early in the second quarter that led directly to San Francisco's second touchdown of the game. With Arizona's running back depth chart extremely thin, Conner is likely to see all the volume he can handle, though that may not lead to standout production.