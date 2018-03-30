Gresham (Achilles) may not be ready for the start of the 2018 season, Kent Somers of AZCentral.com reports.

Gresham tore his Achilles in Week 17, finishing the 2017 campaign with 33 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns on 45 targets in 14 games. He had just three outings with more than 27 receiving yards, and he hasn't reached 500 yards in a season since 2012 when he was with the Bengals. The Cardinals hope Ricky Seals-Jones (leg) can take on a larger receiving role, but they also figure to take a close look at the top tight ends in the upcoming draft, after missing out on all the big names in free agency. Gresham will turn 30 in June, and his $5.25 million base salary for 2018 is fully guaranteed, per OverTheCap.