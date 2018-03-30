Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Uncertain for Week 1
Gresham (Achilles) may not be ready for the start of the 2018 season, Kent Somers of AZCentral.com reports.
Gresham tore his Achilles in Week 17, finishing the 2017 campaign with 33 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns on 45 targets in 14 games. He had just three outings with more than 27 receiving yards, and he hasn't reached 500 yards in a season since 2012 when he was with the Bengals. The Cardinals hope Ricky Seals-Jones (leg) can take on a larger receiving role, but they also figure to take a close look at the top tight ends in the upcoming draft, after missing out on all the big names in free agency. Gresham will turn 30 in June, and his $5.25 million base salary for 2018 is fully guaranteed, per OverTheCap.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Tears Achilles•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Injures Achilles on Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Receives clearance for return•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Downgraded to out•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Added to injury report with illness•
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...