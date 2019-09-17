Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Double-digit tackles again

Hicks recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed across 79 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Hicks led the Cardinals in tackles for the second straight week and currently has the second-highest tackle count in the league at 25. He continues to play every defensive snap, so there's a good chance his double-digit tackle streak could continue Sunday when the Cardinals take on the Panthers.

