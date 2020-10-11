Murray completed 27 of 37 passes for a career-high 380 yards and one touchdown with one interception, adding 31 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries, in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

The Cardinals found the end zone in every quarter as Murray kept the offense humming, capping his afternoon with two long bombs to DeAndre Hopkins that accounted for 82 yards and a TD. Murray is only the third quarterback in history to throw for at least five touchdowns and run for at least five touchdowns through his team's first five games of the season, joining Cam Newton and Kordell Stewart, and he should be able to pad those totals significantly in Week 6 against a reeling Cowboys defense.