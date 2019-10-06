Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Modest numbers in win
Fitzgerald caught six of eight targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Bengals.
He led all Cardinals in targets once again, but Fitzgerald's longest grab went for only 17 yards and he failed to top 60 receiving yards for the third straight game. He remains Kyler Murray's most reliable option, but until the rookie QB becomes more consistent, Fitzgerald's fantasy utility in shallower formats will largely depend on whether he can find the end zone.
