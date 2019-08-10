Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Plays one possession Thursday
Fitzgerald gathered in his only target for one yard while playing the Cardinals' first possession during Thursday's preseason win versus the Chargers.
Fitzgerald was among five Cardinals targeted by rookie quarterback Kyler Murray on a drive that ended in an Andy Lee punt. There's little question Fitzgerald will be one of Murray's favorite options in the passing attack, but as he approaches his age-36 season it remains to be seen if he'll remain the No. 1 receiver in the offense. Fitzgerald's primary competition for looks includes second-year wideout Christian Kirk and do-it-all running back David Johnson, but a number of players will be vying for the remaining one or two skill-position spots to be featured in the Air Raid under new coach Kliff Kingsbury.
