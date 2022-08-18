Brown isn't slated to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Ravens, but he said Wednesday that his hamstring currently is 100 percent, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown landed in Arizona on Day 1 of the draft back in April via a trade with the Ravens, but his training camp so far has included a stint on the non-football injury list and a slow ramp up since returning to practice Aug. 2. He didn't experience his first on-field work with quarterback and college teammate Kyler Murray (wrist) until this Monday, at which point the Cardinals were seen operating in 10 personnel, with Brown and Rondale Moore as slot receivers and DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green manning the outside, per Urban. Whether or not Arizona's offense actually utilizes the Air Raid this season remains to be seen, but Brown should benefit early on with his new squad with Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the campaign.