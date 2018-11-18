Dawson (hip) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dawson made just one limited appearance in practice this week, which likely precipitated the signing of Matt McCrane on Saturday. The decision was a prescient one, as Dawson was unable to gain clearance from the team's training staff. In three games for the Raiders this season, McCrane connected on five of nine field-goal attempts and all five point-after tries.