Moore (undisclosed) practiced Monday, Jose M. Romero Arizona Republic reports.
Moore is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but the report notes that coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he expects the wideout to progress through the week and hopefully be ready for Sunday's season opener against Kansas City. Added context regarding the nature of Moore's injury and Week 1 status should arrive Wednesday when the Cardinals' official practice report is posted.
