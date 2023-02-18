Ertz (knee) said Thursday that "the goal is always to be there Week 1" of next season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ertz spoke to the media after new coach Jonathan Gannon's introductory news conference, telling those assembled that he'll be three months removed from surgery to repair damage to the ACL and MCL in his left knee as of Saturday. While Ertz added that he won't "go out there early, put the team at risk when I'm 80 percent," he said his goal is an "adaptable" one. The Cardinals aren't slated to report for training camp until late July -- i.e. more than five months in the future -- but considering the leaps made in medical technology, he has a legitimate chance to be available for the season opener in early September.