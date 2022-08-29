Ertz (calf) didn't play in Saturday's preseason loss at Tennessee.
Ertz made an early exit from practice on Aug. 4 due to a calf injury and hasn't made any visible progress in the meantime. He and his wife also welcomed their first child during that stretch, so there are numerous reasons he didn't make an appearance in exhibition season. Ertz still has two weeks to get healthy ahead of the Cardinals' Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11. However, if his availability for that contest starts to become murky, reserve tight ends Trey McBride, a rookie second-round pick, and even Maxx Williams (knee) could make their way into the game plan.
