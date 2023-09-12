Collins recorded two tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 20-16 loss at Washington.

Collins made the move from inside linebacker to pass rusher in the offseason, so he wasn't expected to replicate his 100 tackles in 16 games from the 2022 campaign. However, his playmaking was on full display Week 1, as he intercepted Commanders quarterback Sam Howell early in the second quarter before recovering an Antonio Gibson fumble almost exactly six minutes later. Considering the change of positions, Collins doesn't exactly have a high floor, but he should pop from time to time, especially once he starts to get to opposing QBs.