Collins recorded two tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 20-16 loss at Washington.
Collins made the move from inside linebacker to pass rusher in the offseason, so he wasn't expected to replicate his 100 tackles in 16 games from the 2022 campaign. However, his playmaking was on full display Week 1, as he intercepted Commanders quarterback Sam Howell early in the second quarter before recovering an Antonio Gibson fumble almost exactly six minutes later. Considering the change of positions, Collins doesn't exactly have a high floor, but he should pop from time to time, especially once he starts to get to opposing QBs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Working with edge rushers•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Sitting out Week 18•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Sits out second practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Tallies seven stops in loss•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Accrues seven tackles in Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Scores first career touchdown•