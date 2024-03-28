LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Fantasy buzz: Buccaneers | Saints | Falcons | Panthers | NFC

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers backfield doesn't excite many Fantasy managers, but it is a competition to watch. New coach Dave Canales seems to like Chuba Hubbard, but he also plans to give Miles Sanders a chance to win the job.

"I'm fired up about it," Canales said of his backfield. "I'm excited to see what Miles can do. I know Chuba got a lot more opportunities last year. You saw the style, the toughness. It's what we're looking for. And then really from there it's about building the front the right way, getting the system so everyone is on the same page. And really demanding the attitude and style of runs. I'm excited about both of them.

"Competition. Let's see who wants it the most, right? Let's see who's hungry, runs angry. And that'll be the person that gets the ball the most."

Last season, Hubbard was the best Fantasy running back in Carolina at 10.7 PPR points per game. Sanders, despite being the prized free agent addition, averaged just 5.5 PPR points.

I'd draft Hubbard first right now with a pick as early as Round 8, and Sanders is only worth a late-round selection. But keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Canales might end up going with Sanders as the lead running back in 2024.