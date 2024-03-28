LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Fantasy buzz: Buccaneers | Saints | Falcons | Panthers | NFC

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, and Dennis Allen said it will be a good fit for Derek Carr.

"Derek probably doesn't get enough credit for the athlete that he is," Allen said. "I think his athletic skill set will do well in this scheme. Some of the things we did later on in the season last year with the play-action pass game benefitted Derek. I thought our passing game came alive at the end of the year."

Allen said the Saints will be looking to add a "pass catcher, not necessarily a wide receiver, but a pass catcher" prior to the season, and we'll see what the weapons look like for Carr. Right now, his top receiving options are Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Juwan Johnson and Alvin Kamara.

Even if the system is great for Carr, he's still just an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.