LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons and new coach Raheem Morris are excited about their offense in 2024 because of the addition of free agent Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract, including a $50 million signing bonus. Cousins should make everyone better in Atlanta, especially Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson.

"If you have a quarterback, you have a chance," Morris said. "And Kirk Cousins, getting him in free agency, that was a big up for us. It was a big move for us, it was huge for us. It gives us the best chance to win football games and go out there and compete every single weekend with the experience that he brings, the knowledge that he brings."

Cousins is worth drafting as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback with a late-round pick in all leagues. He is expected to be ready for the start of the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 8.

London, Pitts and Robinson all have breakout potential because of Cousins. Robinson is a first-round pick in all leagues, and I'm targeting London in Round 3. Pitts is worth drafting as early as Round 7, and this should be his best season since his rookie campaign in 2021.