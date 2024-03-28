LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White had a breakout season in 2023 when he averaged 15.8 PPR points per game. Todd Bowles said White should continue to play at a high level in 2024, and Bowles said White might even have a bigger role in the passing game.

That would be impressive since White has 114 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns on 128 targets in two seasons.

"I thought Rachaad matured because he really got a hold of the offense and understood what we were expecting of him," Bowles said. "He started playing faster because he was playing smarter. He knew where the cutback lanes were going to be before they opened up. Early in the season, he was waiting to see, and it was slowing him down -- and he probably missed a few holes. In the passing game, he's always been an asset. We probably haven't used him as much. If you can get him in open space, he's a very good route runner, he's very elusive out in the open field and has outstanding hands. He became a very good all-around football player, and there aren't too many of them in the league like that right now."

White is worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in all leagues.

Bowles also is excited to have Baker Mayfield back this season. Bowles said Mayfield should be fine in new coordinator Liam Coen's offense after Dave Canales left to be the head coach in Carolina.

"He always wants to get better," Bowles said. "Baker's been fighting his whole life, most of us have, but he has as well. He'll continue to do that, that's not going to change one bit."

Mayfield is likely only going to get drafted in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with a mid-round pick.