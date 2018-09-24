Chargers' Antonio Gates: Plays through vertigo in Week 3

Gates caught three of five targets for 45 yards Sunday in the Chargers' 35-23 loss to the Rams.

Gates' reception, target and yardage totals were all season bests in what amounted to an impressive showing for the 38-year-old, who had been listed as questionable on the Chargers' injury report heading into the weekend with an illness. The 1-year veteran offered more clarity into the matter after Sunday's contest, revealing that he had been battling bouts of dizziness and light-headedness throughout the past week and had been diagnosed with vertigo. Gates could receive more frequent rest in practice during subsequent weeks with the hope of avoiding a recurrence of the vertigo symptoms, but it doesn't sound like he expects the issue to impact his availability for game days. More concerning for Gates' outlook is the fact that he's not garnering a larger share of playing time at tight end, as he drew fewer offensive snaps than blocking stalwart Virgil Green for the third consecutive contest. Gates played only 22 of a possible 52 offensive snaps (42 percent) in Week 3, while Green handled 33 snaps (63 percent).