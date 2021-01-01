Hayward (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback was forced to exit last Sunday's win over Denver because of a hamstring injury, and the issue is considered significant enough to hold him out for Los Angeles' 2020 season finale. Hayward has been incredibly durable over the course of his NFL career, standing with just one missed game since 2013. A Week 17 absence will extend Hayward's mark to two in that category. The Chargers find themselves with lessened motivation to push him onto the field against Kansas City, having been long eliminated from playoff contention.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Good to face New England•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Considered questionable•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Set to miss Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Injures groin•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Ready to face Raiders•