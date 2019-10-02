Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Gets shot with Chargers
McLaughlin signed a contract with the Chargers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
With usual kicker Michael Badgley (groin) still a few weeks away after suffering a setback in his rehab, McLaughlin will get a shot at kicking duties. This news comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering punter Ty Long has filled in admirably the first three weeks, going seven for nine on field goals, and making all nine of his extra points. McLaughlin will get a solid matchup in Week 4 against Denver, considering they've given up an average of 23 points per game this season.
