Parham (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
In the wake of L.A.'s Week 6 win against the Broncos, Parham entered the concussion protocol and hasn't practiced in the meantime. With Parham's status confirmed for this weekend, rookie third-rounder Tre' McKitty and potentially Richard Rodgers are set to serve as the team's reserve tight ends behind starter Gerald Everett (illness).
