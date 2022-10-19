Palmer didn't practice Wednesday after entering the concussion protocol.
The wideout is coming off a nine-catch, 57-yard effort (on 12 targets) in Monday's 19-16 overtime win over the Broncos, but the Chargers didn't provide any indication he suffered the head injury until he showed up on the team's first Week 7 injury report. Palmer's added volume in the contest was due to the absence of Keenan Allen (hamstring), who logged a limited practice Wednesday. Even if Palmer clears the protocol before Sunday's game against the Seahawks, he could be a lesser priority in the passing attack if Allen is able to make it back to the lineup.