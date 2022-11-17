The Chargers placed Ogbonnia (kneecap) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Ogbonnia was officially placed on IR after exiting Sunday's loss to the 49ers with a ruptured left patellar tendon, which will leave him sidelined for the remainder of the season. While the rookie defensive tackle primarily played a reserve role over seven games this season, his injury comes at the worst possible time, as veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington (pectoral) is also set to miss at least the next four weeks while on IR. As a result, the Chargers also signed Tyeler Davison off the Browns' practice squad Wednesday to help provide depth behind likely starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko moving forward.