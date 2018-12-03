Chargers' Philip Rivers: Commandeers improbable comeback

Rivers completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Steelers.

The Chargers' offense was stymied on the road for the better part of three quarters, but Rivers caught fire over the final 14 minutes of the contest and rallied the team to victory. The 37-year-old played within himself, showing his elite accuracy on a bevy of short and medium throws during the late flurry. Rivers has now matched last season's 28-touchdown-mark in four less games as he continues to prove that he can play at an elite level even with diminished arm strength. The veteran's fantasy owners will be licking their chops when they see Cincinnati and their 31st-ranked pass defense on the docket for Week 14.