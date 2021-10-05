Pringle reeled in both of his targets for 23 yards Sunday against the Bills.

Pringle still played just 25 percent of the snaps on offense in Week 4 and figures to see his count continue to fall with the news that Josh Gordon has been promoted to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. Pringle is still a contributor on special teams as a kick returner but seems to be creeping further away from the fantasy radar.