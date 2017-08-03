Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Missing another practice

West (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official website reports.

Although he hasn't practiced all week, West took the field in shorts Thursday morning, suggesting he's at least healthy enough to do some individual work off to the side. With Spencer Ware expected to enter Week 1 as the starter, West is trying to hold off rookie Kareem Hunt in a battle for backup slotting. A few missed practices shouldn't make much difference, as West has been with the Chiefs since 2014.