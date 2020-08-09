Washington could split snaps with Clyde Edwards-Helaire early in the season, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Damien Williams' opt out leaves Edwards-Helaire as the presumed leader of the Kansas City backfield, but that doesn't necessarily mean the rookie will get huge workloads right out of the gate. Of course, Washington also faces the challenge of learning a new playbook without much time on a practice field before Week 1, while Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson already have experience in Andy Reid's offense. There's not much upside for the other running backs if Edwards-Helaire stays healthy, but a strong showing at training camp could at least give Washington a part-time Week 1 role and put him one injury away from much bigger things. He had a similar role behind Josh Jacobs in Oakland last season, taking 54 carries in three starts and 54 carries in his other 13 games combined.