Robinson hauled in three of his four targets for 28 yards Sunday versus the Chargers.

Robinson has accumulated just 48 yards through two contests despite a total of 10 targets and he saw fewer snaps this week than Mecole Hardman, whose jump came due to Sammy Watkins (head) sitting out. Hardman appears the primary candidate to see added playing time should Watkins miss more, and the two still sit behind Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the pecking order for targets.