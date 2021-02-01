The Chiefs placed Robinson (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Robinson and teammate Daniel Kilgore (undisclosed) both hit the COVID-19 list as close contacts Monday. Robinson has logged one catch in Kansas City's last two games, despite playing at least 65 percent of offensive snaps in each. If Robinson is able to continue returning negative tests, he could be cleared to play in the Super Bowl.
