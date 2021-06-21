Clark was arrested and charged Sunday in Los Angeles with felony illegal possession of a firearm, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Clark was booked following a traffic stop and later released on bond Monday afternoon. After the Chiefs acquired him via a trade with the Seahawks in April 2019, they reached an agreement on a five-year, $105.5 million contract. In two years since the move, Clark has racked up 66 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 29 regular-season games. It remains to be seen if his current legal troubles will impact his ability to suit up during the 2021 campaign.