Clark (neck) is active for the team's Week 10 contest against the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Clark is set to make his return after a two week absence due to a neck injury. His return should provide a nice boost to the team's pass rush, as he's managed to rack up three sacks and two forced fumbles in seven games this season.

