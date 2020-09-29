Butker missed his only field goal attempt as well as one of his four extra-point tries in Monday night's 34-20 win over the Ravens.

Butker followed his Week 2 heroics with an unusually poor performance. He not only went wide left on his first PAT attempt, but also missed the same way on a 42-yard field goal prior to halftime. Through three games, Butker has now misfired on a pair of extra points, with Monday's inaccurate attempt contributing toward a season-low of four points total.