McKinnon rushed four times for one yard and brought in two of four targets for 17 yards during the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. He also recovered a fumble.

The veteran running back didn't see much of an uptick in pass-catching opportunity even as the Chiefs lost receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) as the evening unfolded. McKinnon also filled his frequently modest role on the ground, although his recovery of a Travis Kelce fumble at the Bengals' 22-yard line late in the first quarter preserved a drive that subsequently culminated in a 24-yard Harrison Butker field goal. If backfield mate Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR-ankle) is activated for the Super Bowl LVII matchup versus the Eagles in two weeks' time, McKinnon could see his touches reduce further in that contest.