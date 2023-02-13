Smith-Schuster recorded seven catches on nine targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Smith-Schuster entered the game with only three targets across the Chiefs' first two postseason games. After recording just five yards in the first half of the Super Bowl, Smith-Schuster played a significant role in Kansas City's comeback victory with several catches of 13 and 14 yards that kept drives alive. He'll hit free agency for the third consecutive offseason, so it's unclear whether Smith-Schuster will have the chance to remain with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' dynamic offense.