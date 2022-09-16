Smith-Schuster brought in all three targets for 10 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

After producing a solid 6-79 line on eight targets against the Cardinals in his Chiefs debut on Sunday, Smith-Schuster was much quieter four days later. The veteran wideout saw four players log more targets than his three, and he was utilized strictly in a short-area role as his numbers imply. Smith-Schuster's production could well fluctuate a good bit from game to game as Patrick Mahomes enjoys more freedom to spread the ball around with Tyreek Hill no longer part of the air attack, but he'll aim to boost his numbers back up against the Colts in a Week 3 road battle.