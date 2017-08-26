Play

Hunt rushed for 39 yards on nine carries in the Chiefs' preseason loss to Seattle.

Short, stout, and shifty, Hunt is reminiscent of Andy Reid backs of seasons' past and ideal for the Chiefs' west-coast scheme and has averaged 4.4 yards per carry this preseason. He might be more of a focal point than previously imagined following Spencer Ware's knee injury. Depending on the severity, Hunt could go from third-round pick to hot fantasy commodity. While not a big-play threat, few teams incorporate the running back into the passing game as well as Kansas City. If Ware's injury is serious, Hunt suddenly becomes an early-round get.

