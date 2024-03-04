The Chiefs placed the Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on Sneed on Monday.

The transaction was expected, having been reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic on Sunday. Sneed has permission to seek a trade and speak with teams around the league, so it's still possible he still ends up playing elsewhere during the 2024 season, if another club is willing to send sufficient draft compensation to Kansas City. Since joining the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Sneed has proven an ability to absolutely thrive in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. Kansas City also continues to work towards an extension that would allow for retaining star lineman Chris Jones, so freeing up cap space could remain a serious motivation to find a trade partner for Sneed.