Sneed was traded to the Titans on Friday in exchange for a 2025 third-round and 2024 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sneed and Tennessee are expected to work out a new contract once the trade is finalized. The Chiefs placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on him prior to free agency before granting the cornerback permission to seek a trade and speak with teams around the league. That ultimately led to a deal with the Titans, where Sneed will presumably slot into the No. 1 cornerback role heading into the 2024 campaign.
