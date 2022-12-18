Hardman (abdomen) is not expected to be activated off injured reserve before Sunday, but could return next week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is expected to make his return after a three-game absence meaning the Chiefs should have a capable trio of wideouts ready for Sunday against the Texans regardless of the status of Hardman. The speedy receiver hasn't played since injuring his abdomen back in Week 9, but Schefter believes he could make his return in a critical matchup for both teams' playoff aspirations Week 16 against the Seahawks.